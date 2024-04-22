After searching for years four Columbus area sisters have found their biological brother

COLUMBUS, Neb (KMTV) — “By mid afternoon you had the link live and we all started sharing it and by Tuesday night we were all together in person and it was amazing,” said Nicole Saalfeld, the oldest sister.

A couple of weeks ago on National Siblings day, sisters Nicole, Amy, Amber and Shelly posted on social media asking for help in locating their brother who was surrendered for adoption as a baby.

Their only clue was a picture of him as a child from an old calendar with the name Greg on the back.

The sisters didn’t know it at the time, but soon after they posted, the picture caught the eye of someone who recognized the child in the photo.

“My youngest sister called me at 11 o clock on Saturday night and explained that she had come across a Facebook post where there was baby picture of me, at least it looked like me, and that there were four girls looking for me claiming to be my biological sisters,” said their brother Greg Kathol.

Greg, who grew up in Wakefield and now lives just a little over an hour away in Wayne, soon shared the post with his adoptive mother who confirmed he was the baby in the photo.

“Then after watching Channel 3 news I see these girls are never gonna give up, ever. So I thought I would let them know that afternoon and I shared a picture with them from my first grade year through 12th grade. I sent it to all four of them and said, here are a few more photos for your collection, I’m Greg,” said Kathol.

It didn’t take long for the siblings to meet and the sisters say right away they knew they had found the brother they were looking for.

“As we sat at the table and started talking, we realized it felt like we picked up where we left off and that we had known each other for years,” said Amber Olsufka, the second youngest sister.

“I think all of our initial reactions were, oh my gosh we want to invite him to literally everything. The kids birthdays parties and just literally everything we do in our lives we want him to be there,” said Shelly Frauendorfer, the youngest sister.

The journey to find Greg hasn’t just brought all five siblings together for the first time, its also strengthened the bond between them as they prepare to begin the next chapter of their lives as a family who has finally found their missing piece.

“Just when us four girls didn’t think we could get any closer, ever since Greg came into our lives we have all gotten even closer. And now including Greg we can’t even believe this,” said Amy Soulliere, the second oldest sister.

