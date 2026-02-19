Arlington sports complex bounces back from blizzard damage with community support

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Arlington Youth Complex is bustling with activity as teams take advantage of unusually warm temperatures to prepare for the upcoming season. But just one year ago, a devastating blizzard put every player's season at risk, leaving the community's primary athletic facility severely damaged.

"I think people were like wow I didn't know it was this bad you know seeing it in person I just had no idea," said Jake Lage, president of Arlington Youth Sports.

Lage described March's damage as the worst he had seen at the complex. With Arlington's only other playing option located at the high school, the future of the season looked uncertain.

"We just didn't know what would happen initially we were like wow are we going to lose the season," Lage said.

After we covered the story, neighbors and organizations stepped up to help from numerous individuals and organizations in the community. Lage recalled receiving money from the Omaha Community Foundation that changed everything.

"It was a large donation and I thought it was a joke because it was April first but I called back and in fact it was not," he said.

The community raised approximately $175,000 for new backstops, combined with countless volunteer hours to restore the complex to its former condition.

For young players, having their home field back means everything. When asked what makes playing at the complex special, one player explained the close-knit atmosphere.

"It's like you can feel the bond between everyone and know who you're playing with," Logan Egbarts said.

The complex's reopening in May was a celebration for the entire community. Players remember the overwhelming support they received.

"It was amazing I had friends come down to watch our first game back and it was really fun," another Lilly Lage said.

Currently, teams are practicing and using the fields to prepare for the mid-April start of the season, with the complex fully operational thanks to the community's generosity.

