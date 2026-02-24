Arlington to repair busy streets with $220,000 project

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Arlington is preparing to repair two of its busiest streets, a project that will consume roughly half of the city's annual road repair budget.

The city plans to resurface First Street and Bell Street, addressing a common problem in asphalt roads known as honeycombing.

Jon Rosenthal, Streets and Parks Commissioner for Arlington, said:

"The asphalt actually starts to break up and we're going to go ahead and take that out and replace it all the way down to the subsoil with new asphalt in those spots and try to seal them up a bit so they don't take on moisture."

The project will cost nearly $220,000. While that represents a significant portion of the city's road repair budget, Rosenthal said the number of contractor bids helped the city come in under its anticipated cost.

Construction is not expected to begin until after the current school year ends. A late May to June window is anticipated for the project to get underway.

