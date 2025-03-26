Arlington Youth Sports working to raise $170,000 after blizzard damages Youth Sports Complex

Video shows damage to the Arlington Youth Sports Complex

Last week's blizzard has caused $170,000 in damages to Arlington's softball and baseball complex

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

As the snow settled after last week’s blizzards communities across dodge county started to see the full extent of the storm’s damage.

In Arlington the heavy wet snow hit the town’s Youth Sports Complex hard.

Three of the four fields sustained significant damage, with the fencing around two of the fields being almost completely destroyed.

Repairs will need to be made quickly as the season starts in just a few weeks, and the Arlington Youth Sports board is hoping it can raise $170,000 to get the fences fixed before the first pitches get thrown.

“We are starting practice, we have a Mother’s Day softball tournament that is a revenue raiser for us. So just revenue wise without having that it will make it a difficult summer for the complex,” said Jake Lage, with Arlington Youth Sports.

“I know most of the club teams in the area have already picked their teams and had tryouts. If we can’t have our season then a lot of our little athletes won’t get to play,” said Megan Nissen, a parent with two daughters who play softball.

If you would like to support Arlington Youth Sports you can find a link to the GoFundMe for the Sports Complex here

