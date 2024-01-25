Arts Now grant helps Tekemah-Herman students start their musical education on a high note

TAKEMAH, Neb (KMTV) — Molly Braniff is someone who has always been musically inclined…

"If it weren't for music I don't know where id be. This is what I do every day I love it," said Braniff.

Now as a music teacher Molly shares that passion with her students and gets to see first hand how being in tune with their musical side can help in the classroom.

"It's a different way of learning for them. We are challenging different parts of their brain then maybe we are in math, science and reading. Being in the music classroom is so valuable for these little ones," said Braniff.

Braniff is always looking for new ways to share her love of music with her students and when she heard about the Arts Now grant program from Nebraska's Department of Education, she knew it was an opportunity she couldn't pass up..

Her pitch, help her students start their musical journey with an instrument of their own.

"Most of them have never played an instrument before. We have a few that play piano lessons but outside of that, and the traditional recorder, they have never played anything," said Braniff.

With the help of the grant Tekemah-Herman Elementary was able to purchase two dozen's Ukuleles. The school got their instruments just in time for the new year and in the last couple of weeks students have been happily plucking away and they are learning about much more than just high and low notes.

"I was talking about math and science with them today, I mean we can talk about the length of the string. How we shorten them or lengthen them based on whether it's flat or sharp and talking about the different frequencies the strings make," said Braniff.

School administrators say they are ecstatic about the Ukulele's and say it wouldn't have been possible without Molly's dedication.

"She is an incredible educator, an incredible steward of music and an important part of our community. That's the important thing, the grant doesn't happen and this doesn't happen for our students without Mrs. Braniff," said Tekemah-Herman Elementary principal Apryl Beck.

The students are just starting on their musical journey.

Right now they are trying to get the Ukeleles in tune and Molly hopes it won't be long before their practice tuning crescendos into a lifelong love of music.

"That's where you grab them. That's where you find that love and foster that appreciation. It doesn't have to be love but the appreciation of it is the most important part,"