Ashland Library's partnership with Dolly Parton's Imagination Library now helping over 100 families

ASHLAND, Neb (KMTV) — Brandon Trowbridge wants to make sure his young son Rennon is getting the best start he can in life.

And he believes that starts in the library.

For Trowbridge the library has become a home away from home and an important place to get away from the tablets, TV’s and other screens that dominate many kids lives.

“It’s really important, igniting their imagination and helping them learn the importance of reading,” said Trowbridge.

While Rennon is getting an early start on his reading skills many of his peers aren’t so lucky.

According to the National Center for Education Statistics 37% of kindergarten aged children enter school without basic reading skills for their age group and young children who lack reading skills early on are far more likely to struggle in school and finding a job after they graduate.

Learning to read starts with a child’s parents and librarians like Tanya McVay see firsthand how hard it can be for parents to make time for story time.

“It really comes down to parents and it comes down to accessibility. Parents are busy, lives are busy,” said McVay.

In the last year Tanya and the Ashland Library Foundation have started a partnership they hope will provide young kids in their area all the books they would ever need, all completely free for families. And they are partnering with someone you might have heard of.

“Dolly Parton's Imagination Library pays for all of the overheard. They do all of the legwork on finding books that are age appropriate. Every child that signs up gets a book, every month, for free,” said McVay.

The Imagination Library has been running in Ashland-Greenwood for around a year and already more than 100 families have signed up.

Trowbridge said he and Rennon aren’t signed up for the program yet, but with how helpful the library has been they were interested in learning more.

“Libraries are the best place to meet other kids and have kids be social. When they read books and use their imagination it’s a plus as well,” said Trowbridge.