Authorities still searching for Fremont teenager who waded into Platte River Sunday

FREMONT, Neb (KMTV) — The Dodge County Sheriff's office, along with the Fremont Fire Department and officials from Nebraska Game and Parks are still searching portions of the Platte River after a teenager was reported as having waded into the river and not returned Sunday evening.

The Sheriff's office received a call Sunday at around 9:00PM that a 17 year old had gone missing after entering the water. Within 15 minutes of the initial call first responders from the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, Waterloo Water Rescue, Valley Water Rescue, Fremont Fire Department's Dive Team, Nebraska State Patrol and game and parks were on scene searching with boats, air boats and drones.

Omaha Police Department's ABLE-1 Helicopter unit was also on hand to help search for the missing male.

At around 11:45PM responders called off the search for the night before beginning again Monday morning.

Officials still aren't sure of the exact circumstances of what happened but they do know he entered the water with two girls who were eventually able to make it to the north bank of the river before calling 911.

At a press conference Monday afternoon Dodge County Sheriff Dustin Weitzal said the search efforts had moved from search and rescue to recovery. They are encouraging those in the area to give responders space while they continue their search and to not stop their vehicles on the Platte River Bridge.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Sheriff's Office at 402-727-2700.