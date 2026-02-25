Bathroom at Blair's Lions Park closed after vandalism damages

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The bathroom at Lions Park is temporarily closed after a wave of recent vandalism left the facility damaged. A sink was detached and completely destroyed, and a toilet needed repair a few days later.

Josh Nichols, a park laborer for the city, said the fix for the sink damage is frustrating.

"It's a matter of replacing those water lines, getting a new sink installed," Nichols said.

Lions Park sits in the center of town and serves a large portion of the community. Nichols said the park's location makes it especially significant.

"There's a grade school which is K through 5, a couple blocks down the other way you've got a high school and just on the other side of the high school there's a middle school," Nichols said.

Across all 9 Blair parks, a team of 5 workers is responsible for maintaining 150 acres. Nichols said vandalism adds to an already busy workload as the city transitions from winter to spring.

"We've been busy with snow removal and when the weather starts turning nice every day we'll be here picking up the branches, picking up the trash," Nichols said.

The city is adding cameras to Blair parks. The bathroom at Lions Park could reopen within a few days.

