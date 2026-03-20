Blair community celebrates the grand opening of the new Mandy Jo Rounds Memorial Dog Park

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The Mandy Jo Rounds Memorial Dog Park is officially open in Blair.

The park opened Friday to honor Mandy's birthday, bringing cheers and barks to the community. KMTV was at the groundbreaking for the park back in October, and it is now ready for visitors. Featuring a smaller dogs area and a space for pets of all sizes, it should be a great addition to Black Elk-Neihardt Park.

The Mandy Jo Rounds Foundation is holding a fundraiser Sunday at the American Legion to buy more equipment for the park.

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