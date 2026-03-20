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Blair community celebrates the grand opening of the new Mandy Jo Rounds Memorial Dog Park

The Mandy Jo Rounds Memorial Dog Park is now open in Blair. A fundraiser is set for Sunday at the American Legion to buy more equipment for the park.
Blair community celebrates the grand opening of the new Mandy Jo Rounds Memorial Dog Park
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The Mandy Jo Rounds Memorial Dog Park is officially open in Blair.

The park opened Friday to honor Mandy's birthday, bringing cheers and barks to the community. KMTV was at the groundbreaking for the park back in October, and it is now ready for visitors. Featuring a smaller dogs area and a space for pets of all sizes, it should be a great addition to Black Elk-Neihardt Park.

The Mandy Jo Rounds Foundation is holding a fundraiser Sunday at the American Legion to buy more equipment for the park.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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