Blair couple moves back into rebuilt home two years after 2024 tornado

BLAIR, Neb. (KMTV) — Melissa and Pete Coen have moved back into their rebuilt home on the same lot near County Road 32 where a 2024 tornado destroyed nearly everything they owned.

The couple moved into the rebuilt home on April 15. They have lived on the lot since 2015.

"Being home has been the best part and then just having space," Melissa said.

Pete joked that the house was about 400% bigger than the apartment they lived in during construction.

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The rebuild came with emotional weight. Even a year after the tornado, the loss of personal belongings remained devastating — including a grandfather clock that had been in Melissa's family for generations.

"My grandparents had those items. I'll never be able to replace them, and I think they gave us 70 dollars for the grandfather clock. I mean, just kinda a slap in the face," Melissa said.

The couple said navigating the insurance process was the last major hurdle in their recovery. The two-year window for filing claims stretched to its limit.

"It took the full two years and it really probably could have taken longer," Melissa said.

Pete said not cutting corners on insurance coverage made a significant difference in their ability to rebuild. He also said one of the biggest surprises was how the disaster brought people together — including neighbors and old friends he had not spoken to in decades.

"Haven't talked to him in 40 years, Venmoed us $100 to pay for beers for everybody helping out," Pete said about an old friend from high school.

Now settled back in, the Coens are looking ahead to the traditions they love most — including hosting the holidays. When we checked up on the Coens in 2025, they had hoped to be done by last Christmas. But first, there is some restocking to do.

"Well, I've got to buy the dishes first. We kinda lost all of those, so I need to find a holiday to find out what I need for serving," Melissa said.

The couple said they are proud to call Blair home and have no plans to leave — even knowing what the area has been through.

"Hopefully we'll never have to go through that again, but if we did, you know, I think we'd come right back," Pete said.

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