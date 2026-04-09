Blair Public Library hosts educational meeting to help community combat dementia and Alzheimer's

BLAIR, Neb. (KMTV) — An educational meeting at the Blair Public Library on Wednesday highlighted the personal impacts of dementia and Alzheimer's disease, offering guidance on how to combat mental decline.

Crystal Olsen attended the meeting to learn more about avoiding mental decline. About five years ago, her mother, Berneta, passed away after a battle with dementia. Olsen did not know anything about the disease before her mother's diagnosis.

"I really thought it was just old age," Olsen said.

Olsen knew she needed to seek help when Berneta was supposed to meet up with friends but never arrived.

"They called me and said is Berneta coming, well she should already be there," Olsen said.

"We had to call state patrol," Olsen said.

Authorities eventually found Berneta at a rest stop in Wahoo.

Olsen remembers her mother for her strong faith as a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. When Berneta could no longer drive, Olsen made a deal with her brother to share responsibilities. She would take her to doctors appointments while he made sure she got to Church every Sunday.

Ethan Schroeder, a community educator for the Alzheimer's Association, taught attendees that mental challenges, such as learning a new hobby, paired with an active lifestyle can help combat dementia and Alzheimer's regardless of age. Schroeder helps his father-in-law battle dementia, which he feels helps him better connect with those eager to learn.

"It's never too late to start," Schroeder said.

The library is currently hosting a dementia and Alzheimer's exhibit. There will be another educational program about the most common warning signs at the library on April 22.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

