Blair resident brings her children with her to comfort neighbors impacted by severe weather

Video shows Salvation Army volunteers, food and donations, hot meals and resources.

Morgan Sinclair and her two kids continuing volunteering, trying to assist neighbors impacted by last weeks weather.

Salvation Army Western Division will be offering its services Monday and Tuesday from 8am to 7pm.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Morgan Sinclair lives in Blair and brought her two children to do what they can to help.

"We really wanted to make sure we were able to get to the people. It’s a heartbreaking experience to lose so much,” said Sinclair.

She's spent the last three days feeding her community.

“I hope that one day I can raise just good being human beings who are just willing to be of service others,” said Sinclair.

Carrying boxes and making deliveries isn’t easy but she says being there for her neighbors is important.

"If you’re too swamped out with children bring your kids anyway just put them in the car if you can take five meals to somebody taking five meals to somebody you’ve done something and some kind of way,” said Sinclair.

Sinclair added moments like these are when communities become closer.

"There’s some kind of disaster and it’s been amazing seeing little volunteers coming in just being able to help somebody like you don’t even have to know them," said Sinclair.

The meals she's delivering come from the Salvation Army in Blair.

“Be ready and willing to do something for community...that’s really just stricken and shocked by whatever with the planet does it’s just a natural disaster and we need to have a natural response to help others," said Sinclair.

The Salvation Army will be offering services Monday and Tuesday from 8am to 7pm.