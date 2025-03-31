Canopy Keeper program offers Fremonters everything they need to plant a new tree

Video shows Fremont foliage and some trees offered by program

Neighbors in Fremont can take advantage of new program that gives them all the help they need to plant a new tree

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

In the decades that she has lived in Fremont, Evelyn McKnight and her husband Tom have always had a soft spot for the trees around town.

“My husband and I like to ride our bikes around town and when we first moved to Fremont 40 some years ago we were so impressed by the lovely tree canopy,” said McKnight.

But after 40 years and a particularly last twelve months, Fremont’s tree canopy has seen better days.

“Over time a lot that has blown down or died because of ash borer disease or dutch elm disease,” said McKnight.

Evelyn and her husband came up with an idea to breath new life into Fremont’s foliage.

Partner with the city to give homeowners all the equipment, and know how needed to install a new tree.

“We will come in and put in mulch, stake it, you’ll get a water bag, you’ll get a flag. You’ll put the flag where you want it in your property and the city of Fremont will come in and check for easements,” said Nick Hansen, Fremont’s Parks and Recreation Department head.

The new program called Fremont Canopy Keepers,offers applicants a chance to get a tree of their choosing planted by the city.

All they have to do is cover the up front cost of $214 and promise to take good care of the tree after it’s planted.

“These trees installed would average anywhere from $450 to $550 a tree,” said Jim Siffring, owner of Siffring Landscaping.

Siffring Landscaping is partnering with the city to provide the trees and installations for the program.

You can pick from almost any trees they have except for fruit trees, Japanese maples and evergreens.

“If they want a flowering tree, they want a shade tree. Whatever type of tree they want that we have they can select it,” said Siffring.

The City hopes to start its first round of planting in mid-April and McKnight says she can’t wait to see how the canopy looks with its new generation of keepers looking after it.

“I am so looking forward to this summer riding the bikes around and seeing those new trees planet and feeling good about how that is contributing to the quality of life in our town,” said McKnight.

