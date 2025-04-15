City of Fremont gets ready for spring cleaning with tips on what to do with yard waste

Video shows Fremonters getting ready for spring, with yard waste and debris sitting on most corners.

The city of Fremont wants to remind homeowners that it is their responsibility to take care of tree and yard waste.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Casey Vaughan spends every day trying to make Fremont beautiful.

With summer right around the corner more folks will be out and about meaning its the perfect time to get your yard ready for summer.

“Spring is definitely a time when people are thinking about spring cleaning inside of your home, but it’s important to remember Spring cleaning outside of your home too,” said Vaughan with Keep Fremont Beautiful.

With so many storms hitting Fremont this past winter there are plenty of folks with trees and debris sitting around their properties and its important that waste is going to the right place

“Especially with the storms we have had recently there have been a lot of downed trees and branches but there are resources available,” said Vaughn.

In Fremont you have options for yard waste but its important to make sure its separated.

Tree Debris can be dropped off at the Recycling Center every 1st and 3rd Saturdays of every month and the city will take care of it for free.

Grass clippings must be separated and sent to the Waste Transfer Station, not the Recycling Center.

And its extra important that those clippings don’t get sent down the drain.

“We started learning about the water cycle and questions about pollution and storm runoff and where our water systems lead too,” said Katlin Vampola, a 5th and 6th grade teacher at Bergen Elementary.

Katlin’s 5th and 6th graders gave the city a hand this year in reminding folks to not dump grass clippings down storm drains.

Her class painted dozens of drains with signs reminding folks that water heads straight to the river.

So follow the classes advice and do the fish a favor, don’t dump your grass clippings in any storm drains.

“Teachers are always looking for ways to give kids real life experiences, problems and solutions and it sticks so much better when we give them those experiences,” said Vampola.

