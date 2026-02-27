City of Wahoo uses $1.3M federal grant to replace aging gas pipes, keep bills low

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The city of Wahoo is working to replace aging underground gas pipes — some nearly 100 years old — using a $1.3 million federal grant awarded in 2024.

Residents walking along Fourth Street, for example, may be above gas pipes that are close to a century old. The outdated metal pipes lack protection against corrosion, according to city officials.

"It doesn't have any wrapping or anything that prevents it from corrosion," a city official said.

Three of the replacement projects are coming first and are large enough to require contractors. An additional 15 sites still need to be replaced. I'm told making the most of current city staff for those remaining sites will help avoid drawing on city funds that could be used elsewhere, though completing all of them could take around three years.

Ryan Hurst, general manager of Wahoo Utilities, said the work is part of a broader vision for the city's future.

"We believe Wahoo's at a great opportunity for growth and we want to make sure we're making the necessary investments for our current customers and for our future growth," Hurst said.

The savings generated by using existing staff also allow Wahoo to plan for additional infrastructure projects. One of those includes new work on the city's south side.

"To the South side of Wahoo we're installing what we call a loop along the four lane that will help us better serve the customers to the southside of Wahoo," Hurst said.

City officials also say the federal funding can help keep monthly gas bills down for residents, even as inflation continues to put pressure on utility costs.

Businesses along one of the project sites say they were informed about the work ahead of time and are not expecting any disruptions.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

