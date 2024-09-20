Columbus Area Children's Museum hoping for continuing support after more than 25,000 visits in recent months

COLUMBUS, Neb (KMTV) — Back in January we took you on a tour of the then newly opened Columbus Area Children’s Museum.

The museum is a spitting image of Columbus. Its bank, body shop, hospital and more are all modeled off of what kids can see around town and for parents like Jena Christo and Alyssa Zimmerman, its a place where they can mix learning and play while they watches her kid grow.

“The chance that our kids get to do all of this stuff is really neat, we didn’t have this growing up,” said Christo.

“I like to make memories with my children and I want it to be something they can remember doing with me, just like I want to remember doing it with them” said Zimmerman.

It’s not just the parents taking a liking to the museum.

In the 8 months since they have opened to the public thousands of kids have shown up to make their own memories playing in the water park or sliding down a giant ear of corn.

“We have had over 25,000 guests come in, both members and daily admissions guests. Over 50 field trips, 50 birthday parties, we had 5 summer camps this summer that almost completely sold out,” said Alyssa Miller, the Executive Director of the Columbus Area Children’s Museum.

The museum has seen incredibly support so far and its hoping for more. While it’s fully finished the museum isn’t payed off yet and there are still other exhibits they are hoping to bring to Columbus.

Next Tuesday they are hosting a donor night so supporters of the museum can experience the joy that their donations have brought to the kids of Columbus and encourage them to continue their support.

“It’s a common misconception that since we are in the city building we are city run but we are not. We are our own entity and it’s truly through those donations and daily admission that we are able to be here,” said Miller.

More support isn’t just about keeping the doors open, it’s helping preserve opportunities for the kids of Columbus to take their next steps in life and have fun while they do it.

“Watching them learn and watching them grow, that’s the best part,” said Zimmerman.