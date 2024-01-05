Columbus Area Children's Museum putting on final touches before grand opening

COLUMBUS, Neb (KMTV) — Back in 2017 the city of Columbus asked its citizens what the community needed most.

One of the top responses a place for kids to learn and grow and now years that dream is becoming a reality.

“The museum itself is 100% STEAM based. That means we are focused on Science, Technology, Engineering and Math Curriculum,” said Columbus Area Children’s Museum Executive Director Katie McNeil.

The Columbus Area Children’s museum will offer something for every child up to 10 years of age, with rooms full of education and entertainment that will stimulate all of a child’s senses.

“Touch, taste, sight, Hearing, experiencing. That’s more important now than it ever has been. Even in schools you see a lot of screens, we have some here but for the most part we want kids to be kids,” said McNeil.

The exhibits aren’t just cool places to play, they are authentically Columbus.

The Hospital facade behind me is based on Columbus Community Hospital, the Bank is based on First National Bank just down the street

“These are things that are essential to our community. That is what Columbus is all about and this is just a great example of that,” said Columbus Mayor Jim Buckley.

The Children’s Museum isn’t just designed to be fun but inclusive for every child who wants to experience it. The staff is 100% bilingual in English and Spanish and the Museum offers special spaces for children with sensory sensitivities.

“We are, what we were told, the first Children’s Museum to be sensory certified. It means that 50% of staff have to be, but we have 100% of our staff trained in sensory sensitivities,” said McNeil.

The museum is a non-profit and funded entirely through grants and donations. It’s been a lot of work to put together, but it couldn’t have happened without support from local businesses.

“This couldn’t happen without businesses and people coming together with, not only their ideas and their work ethic, but also their pocketbooks to make this happen,” said Buckley.

The Columbus Area Children's Museum will first open its doors to members on January 17th and will open its doors to the public on February 22nd.

More information on on the museum and membership options can be found at columbuslearnandplay.org