Construction begins on a new roundabout at West Dodge and 275 to improve safety

WATERLOO, Neb (KMTV) — Construction is starting on a new one-lane roundabout at West Dodge and 275, a project aimed at slowing down traffic and avoiding accidents.

The road is completely blocked off for drivers heading east along West Dodge near West Shores. The closure will impact commute times for far West O neighbors, requiring drivers to take alternate routes, such as going all the way down to Center Road.

The project was first discussed in January of last year. At the time, Waterloo Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Rescue Chief Jeremy Pojar noted there have been hundreds of crashes at the intersection during his decades living in the area.

"I’d probably say it is our most dangerous intersection that we have in the community," Pojar said.

The roundabout project is not expected to be finished until the fall.

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