County attorney waiting for autopsy to be completed before charging man accused of stabbing priest

FORT CALHOUN, Neb (KMTV) — According to the Washington County Sheriff’s office it was around 5:00 AM Sunday morning when they received a call regarding an attempted break in at the St. John’s Rectory where Father Stephen Gutgsell lived.

When police arrived they found Gutgsell suffering from stab wounds and they also found the suspect, 43 year old Kierre Williams inside.

Williams was arrested for homicide and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Gutgsell was transported to Nebraska Medicine where he died from his wounds.

Williams is currently being held in the Lancaster County Jail.

I spoke with Washington County Attorney Erik Petersen who said his office is waiting until the Gutgsell's autopsy has been complete to bring charges, he said that will likely come Monday evening or Tuesday.

This case is still developing and we will report any new updates as they become available.

