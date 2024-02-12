Dana College campus re-opens as Dana Village, new home for teens aging out of the foster care system

BLAIR, Neb (KMTV) — For more than a decade Dana College in Blair sat empty.

When the College closed its doors in 2010 it was a major blow for the community.

But a new public private partnership is breathing life back into the old campus.

“I have been waiting a long time, to see signs of resurrection. And I think we are seeing it at Dana College,” said Pastor Kip Tyler, a Dana College alumni.

The new era of Dana began in 2021, when the nonprofit Angel’s Share took over the campus.

Their vision turn the hundreds of dorms and on campus facilities into a new home for low income seniors and youth who are aging out of foster care and just starting to live life on their own.

“Most of us probably had help by parents, grandparents, mentors or whatever it might be. In this case these youth probably don’t have that so we are gonna be the person for them that helps them,” said Stephanie Gardeman, Director of Transitional living at Dana Village.

That vision caught the attention of Lutheran Family Services, who brought their extensive resources and expertise in foster care and mental health to turn Dana College into the new Dana Village.

They hope the campus will truly become its own village, one filled with support, community and hope for its young residents.

“We are gonna be that person for them that helps them apply for college, get a job, develop living skills things like that,” said Gardeman

Lutheran Family Services has renovated 61 dorms into affordable apartment units but they aren’t stopping there.

Friday’s ribbon cutting was just the beginning of their 10 year plan, and they plan to renovate enough dorms to eventually house over 200 youth aging out of foster care and keep the 140 year legacy of Dana living on in Blair for generations to come…

“Hope may abound in the hearts and souls of those who have felt so helpless, so hopeless in their lives. That through this you would be glorified, and the name Hail Dana will continue in Dana Village,” said Tyler.