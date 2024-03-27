Department of Education launches apprenticeship program to help Education Assistants become certified teachers

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) — Shelly Sip has spent a lot of time in the classrooms of Westside school district.

She has worked as a education assistant (EA), or para-professional, for over a decade and now she is ready to take the next step in her career as an educator.

"I absolutely think im ready to go into a classroom. Having been an EA for 15 years. I don't want to say I have seen it all but ive probably seen it all from the kids," said Sip.

Educators like Shelly, especially teachers, are in short supply in almost every Nebraska school district.

According to the Nebraska Department of Education over 900 teaching positions remain unfilled across the state.

The Department of Education for yeas had searched for ways to recruit new teachers, but now a new program is designed to fill those slots with people who are already in the classroom.

"We want individuals to have their boots on the ground, doing their work everyday and this apprenticeship model allows our EA's to spend more time in the classroom as EA's and get credit for that," said Dr. Andrea Haynes, Assistant Superintendent for Westside School District.

The new apprenticeship program won't replace student teachers or traditional education pathways, instead it will add a new path for EA's to take classes at night and earn credits while still working full time.

Ultimately they will earn a degree and become a certified teacher.

The program was made possible by $1 million dollars in state funding but it's administered by the participating schools themselves through partnerships with local universities.

Right now it's offered in 3 districts, North Platte Public Schools, Lincoln Public Schools, and Westside School district.

"Given the teacher shortage slash crisis we have, I wouldn't be surprised to see school districts themselves fund projects like this once that million dollars is spent," said Commissioner of Education Brian Maher.

The Department of Education hopes the program won't just help fill open positions, but find teachers who are already connected in their district.

Shelly she has spent her whole life at Westside, and there isn't anywhere else she would rather be.

"Im able to tell people how proud I am of westside because im here, ive been here since Kindergarten and I will be here…probably forever," said Sip.