Despite warning from congressional leaders Mike Flood hosts in-person town hall in Columbus

Video shows Constituents angry with Congressman Mike Flood, Tuesday's town hall

Summarize Congressman Mike Flood hosted an in-person town hall where constituents shared concerns about Ukraine, Elon Musk and DOGE

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Earlier this month House Speaker Mike Johnson warned his fellow congressional Republicans to stop hosting in-person town halls.

But that hasn’t stopped constituents from demanding answers from their representatives.

“I am so worried about what’s going on here. Its gonna hit all of us, its just gonna hit all of us in one way or another and I wish somebody would listen,” said Mary O’Hare, who came from Lincoln to Flood’s Town Hall.

While CD2 Congressman Don Bacon took Johnson’s advice and scheduled a tele-town hall CD1 Representative Mike Flood took a different path.

In a mostly full auditorium at Columbus High School Flood took written questions and questions from members of the audience.

It didn't take long for the boos to begin.

“I understand you are upset, I understand you are upset. But you are not moving this process forward,” said Flood during his town hall.

At the top of most attendees minds was the conflict in Ukraine, federal employees being laid off and Elon Musk and his department of Government efficiency.

Flood stood by his supoort of Musk and DOGE, much to the frusrtation of many in the audience.

“I think Mike Flood’s response was shameful. He didn’t answer the question. He just said I support Elon Musk. My question wasn’t that. My question was why is he better than the inspector general that Donald Trump fired? Illegaly mind you,” said Jackson Hatcher, who came from Lincoln to Flood’s town hall.

Jackson wasn’t the only one in the audience who felt Flood wasn’t giving straight answers.

And many left saying their concerns weren’t being heard.

“He has answered sometimes but I feel like the difficult questions he deflects and does not answer them,” said Curt Forester, who came from Omaha to Flood’s town hall.

“I would prefer to have him answer with a yes or no then say why he answered it yes or no. Rather than loop it around a lot of the time to not really answer the question that was asked..” Said Don Hingst from Columbus

Congressman Don Bacon will be hosting a tele-town hall coming up on March 25th at 6:15PM.