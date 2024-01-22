Developers propose plans for a new horse track and casino in Fremont

FREMONT, Neb (KMTV) — In late December a developer, KRG Investment Group, approached the city of Fremont.

Their pitch, put Fremont in the ring with cities like Grand Island, Lincoln and Omaha who are all vying to be Nebraska's top gambling destination.

"We have a lot of questions. We are listening as a city and im listening to the community to see if this is something the community wants or desires to have," said Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg.

Developers say they have identified 4 possible locations for the new casino but they won't specify where. The did tell the Racing and Gaming Commission last week that all of the possible locations are all on the outskirts of town.

"They are kind of feeling out where the city is at this point on the potential support, possible locations," said Spellerberg.

The reaction to the news of a potential new Casino has been mixed in Fremont.

Some comments we saw were excited for the potential a new casino would bring, others expressed concerns for the horses that would run at the track and many more were cautiously optimistic that a casino could be good for Fremont, but only if its run well.

Something that the Mayor is concerned with as well.

"If this is going to come to Fremont it's going to be done the right way. It will be in the best interest of Fremont and we will make sure with the developer that is clear from the start," said Spellerberg.