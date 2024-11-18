Developers, youth sports organizers hoping to capture booming sports tourism industry in Valley

VALLEY, Neb (KMTV) — Any parent with kids who play sports can tell you, even for the youngest kids sports is a big business. Forbes estimates that the youth sports industry has a total economic impact of nearly $100 billion dollars annually.

“Maybe we can capture a lot of this visitation and a lot of these events, especially in the youth sports world,” said Josh Todd, Executive Director for the Elkhorn Athletic Association.

Josh Todd and the Elkhorn Athletic Association have seen huge growth in recent years.

With over 8000 kids involved in their programs they need a lot of space.

Years ago the Association purchased ground just off of Highway 275 near Valley to build out more fields.

Their vision was to make West Douglas County a destination for sports tournaments.

But now they believe it could be so much more.

“It will be transformational,” said Jeff Moore with Prominence Global.

Jeff Moore is one of the developers behind Catalina, a new development outside of Valley that is looking to bring together top of the line youth sports facilities, new residential developments and commercial space to Valley.

Altogether the project will cover more than 260 acres, with 96 acres dedicated to state of the art softball, baseball and soccer fields. It will also feature the First Interstate Sportsplex in partnerhship with the Elkhorn Athletic Association.

“We are probably gonna add around a thousandths people to the city of Valley which is huge. But more importantly it’s gonna drive the economic base and tax benefits that will benefit all of us here in Valley,” said Moore.

Moore estimates that Catalina could double or even triple tax receipts for the city of Valley once the project is complete.

Moore, a resident of Valley himself, knows that big developments can change the character of a city but he looks at Catalina as a legacy project.

He wants it to be what’s right for Valley, and not just what’s good for business.

“We didn’t want a bunch of million, two dollar homes. That is not what the City of Valley needs. So we said if we are gonna do this, let’s do it right,” said Moore.