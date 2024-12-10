Disabled Nebraskans struggle with UnitedHealthCare to get essential care covered by insurance

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) — Kathy Hoell has spent decades advocating for disabled Nebraskans.

She says in all that time the greatest obstacle that her and other disabled Nebraskans faced isn’t in finding proper care it’s getting their insurance to cover it.

“You can’t just go and get the test. You have to have your insurance company say it’s truly medically necessary. And I don’t even know that insurance companies really know what medically necessary is,” said Hoell.

Recently Kathy and ADAPT Nebraska, a grass-roots statewide organization advocating for disabled Nebraskans, held a meeting with several healthcare organizations and state officials.

Around 75 disabled Nebraskans participated, sharing their struggles in getting proper care covered and Kathy says it was one insurer in particular that was causing most of the problems.

“Almost every single one of the complaints was directed at United Healthcare,” said Hoell.

We have reached out to UnitedHealthcare to talk about claim denials but haven’t received a response.

Kathy herself is no stranger to insurer's penchant for denying claims.

She said she had to fight United to get her wheelchair covered and she said she has worked with Nebraskans with respiratory illnesses who were denied oxygen and has even seen diabetics denied insulin.

The problems run deeper than just being denied essential care. For many Nebraskans the fear of being denied can keep them from seeking medical care. Something that Kathy has seen firsthand when her friend developed a UTI over the weekend. His doctor wasn’t open and he didn’t think United would cover his visit to the ER.

“He ended up dying before he could get treatment. He was afraid to go to the emergency room because he would have had to pay for it himself,” said Hoell.

Kathy said she has sympathy for Brian Thompson and his family and says she does not condone violence, but she said she is hoping that we can use this tragedy as a time for reflection.

She is calling on state leaders to address the issue, and at least one lawmakers says she is hearing those calls for help.

“We can’t fix it at the federal level, all we can do is what we have the capacity to do in Nebraska. But I think the people of Nebraska would be very happy to see that improved in our state,” said Senator Megan Hunt.