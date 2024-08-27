Extremely high tax bill has elderly Nebraskan asking the Governor and lawmakers for help

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) — Mason Steinberg has lived on his homestead just west of Omaha for over 40 years.

He has seen a lot of changes over the years but the most unpleasant has been his tax bill.

“Then it went to $101,450 and this year, believe it or not, it went to $181,700,” said Steinberg

Mason’s problems aren’t just with a high tax bill, city regulations are also making it nearly impossible to do anything with his land but live on it.

Steinberg’s property falls within the city of Omaha’s jurisdiction because of a recent rule change allowing city jurisdiction over area’s within 3 miles of the city.

Being in a flood plain means Mason can’t build any additions to his home, or sell any of his land for someone else to build on.

Thankfully Mason hasn’t seen the damage from tornadoes and floods that many of his neighbors have, who are now left with nearly empty lots and high tax bills.

“The thing is we are seeing elderly people losing their homes, they are getting literally taxed out of their properties and it’s gonna continue to happen,” said Dennis Pitzl, one of Mason’s neighbors.

Without many options available Mason is hoping for a good offer on his land or big changes from the legislature.

Mason’s wife Linda had written a letter to the Governor detailing his plan but they haven’t yet received a response.

His idea for lawmakers, start with freezing home values when residents turn 65, then five years later..

“When you are 70, you pay no more real estate taxes,” said Steinberg.