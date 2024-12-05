Eye catching sign installed on Highway 275 outside of Scribner with help of all-volunteer thrift shop

There is a lot to enjoy in Scribner.

The community of just over 850 is full of thriving businesses, and on a typical day you can find its downtown packed with cars, many of them parked in the middle of the road

Its a lot to be proud of but recent highway renovations have taken Scribner a little off the beaten path.

“Just because the highway is going around us doesn’t mean we have to be forgotten or passed by,” said Elizabeth Valla, the Director of Economic Development for the City of Scribner.

With Highway 275 now moving around, instead of through Scribner, Valla and others in the community knew they needed to get something eye catching to draw folks into town.

They came up with a plan.

Create a photo-opportunity that is uniquely Scribner, and make it happen without taxpayer money.

It was a big task, but Scribner got a helping hand from a one of a kind shop in town.

“They were four gals that approached the City Council and asked for, if you want to say permission, to start this venture,” said Laura Schnoor, a volunteer with Pebble Creek Vintage Thrift.

That venture turned out to be Pebble Creek Vintage Thrift.

It might look like just another thrift store but ever since its founding in 2022 this all volunteer operation is using its profits to help fund projects across town.

“If we wouldn’t have got that money we would not have had the sign for another year. Pebble Creek was like, say less,” said Valla.

“When you have an organization that comes forward and raises money for projects the taxpayers don’t have to pay for, it saves taxes for everybody its a great great thing,” said Ken Thomson, the Mayor of Scribner.

Pebble Creek donated $25,000 to the project to help get everything complete, with the rest of the funding being raised through grants and fundraisers.

With their funds secured the City was able to purchase their new sign that stands proudly just off Highway 275.

Its already cool place for a picture but for our neighbors in Scribner it’s much more than just a sign. It’s an invitation to everyone out there to stop by and see what Scribner is all about.

“Any little thing is important in Scribner. Anything you can do to highlight our town, get people in, get people to our schools and our stores. Just to be here with us,” said Sharon Meyer, another volunteer with Pebble Creek Vintage Thrift.