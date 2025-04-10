Faltin Meat Market in Howells unveils meat vending machines open 24/7

Video shows the new Meat Room and meat vending machines.

Faltin Meat Market in Howells has opened its new Meat Room which features three different 24/7 meat vending machines.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Sally and her friend Anna Mae know what it takes to make a good meal but sometimes a meal comes calling when the stores are closed.

“You know when they are closing at four o clock and your sister in law or whoever comes in,” said Sally

But these women were in luck because now in Howells you can get your meat on demand.

“We are always in the mindset we have to come up with something unique that might draw in a different crowd,” said Ryan Baumert, owner of Faltin Meat Market.

Just next door to the Faltin Meat Market is arguably the easiest way you can get a steak in Nebraska at their new Meat Room.

It features three different vending machines offering just about anything you could find in the meat market.

“Anything from pork links, to hot dogs, to polish sausages, to bacon. In the frozen ones we have steaks, bratwurst and hamburger,” said Baumert.

Using it is just like any other vending machine.

You make your selection, check the price and can pay with cash or card.

“I was very impressed with it and the selection they have,” said Sally

For Anna Mae, the vending machines came in handy when her family came to visit

“We came in one weekend and we came in, they buy a bunch of jerky and beef sticks and all that,” said

For Ryan the Meat Room isn’t just for his business.

He hopes it will help put Howells on the map as a meat destination and help out more than just his customers.

“If I can draw people in, and get people to look around our town. Maybe say hey this might be a nice town to settle into, to move to. See the different businesses we have and support them, even if it’s just once or twice that is a big impact on our economy here in Howells,” said Baumert.

