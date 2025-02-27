Father and daughter with no birth certificate closer to regaining identity after help from Iowa officials

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) — Jason Kilburn had tried everything to help his daughter Caroline.

"She is basically a ghost, it's like she doesn't exist."

Caroline was not born in a hospital and was given up by her mother and quickly became a ward of the state.

Caroline had no social security number, valid birth certificate, nor even a real name according to the DHHS system she was just Unakite Thirteen Hotel.

Then Caroline's father Jason found out about her birth and fought for custody.

But the state had never gone through with getting Caroline the documentation she needed.

"I think she would have stood a better chance being born in another country. As far as getting a social security number. And thats ridiculous," said Jason Kilburn.

We brought you Caroline's story and brought Jason's concerns to DHHS officials who had told Jason and Caroline they considered the case closed so there was nothing they could do.

That's when Iowa stepped up to help

"Once that attention started the individuals and agencies that needed to step up really did," said Livingston.

Officials with the Iowa Department of Vital Records called Caroline's attorney personally after seeing the story on national news and promised to help and now Caroline has finally been set up with a social security number but it came with a catch.

Legally she is still named Unakite and she still needs a valid birth certificate to make a change.

"The birth certificate, assuming the order gets entered by the court, we should have the order for the birth certificate then a birth certificate fairly soon thereafter," said Livingston.

While he is cautiously optimistic for the future Josh is concerned that without changes another child could go through what Caroline has had to.

He has done what he can to help her and now he is calling on DHHS to make sure something like this can't happen again.

"We need to make sure no child falls through the cracks and when they do we need that we have a system in place to fix that," said Livingston.