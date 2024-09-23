Finishing touches are being put on Sidner Ice Arena as fundraising continues for final step of renovations

FREMONT, Neb (KMTV) — Mandy Evert knew her son was going to be a hockey player from a young age.

But, not being a hockey fan herself, she wasn’t sure what he was getting into.

Most of the hockey programs she looked at in Omaha required a big commitment and came with a high price, but then she found the Sidner Ice Arena and Fremont Hockey.

“Fremont’s program is super unique. You can get in, get on the ice and let your kids figure out if it’s something they are interested in and you can do that with minimal investment,” said Evert.

It took no time for the Flyers to take Mandy and her family under their wing and, like the other hockey families, soon Sidner became second home for the Everts.

Last year though, it became clear Sidner could use some T-L-C.

The floor surface had corroded and their compressor and other equipment needed replaced.

“We didn’t know what to expect going into it. We knew there would be a lot of support but it was a big number we were going after,” said Kent Johnson,

The arena needed to raise $2 million to complete the renovations.

They started their campaign in December and by April had raised over $1.2 million, giving them to chance to start on the renovations and get the most important piece, the floor and the ice, replaced.

“I can go outside and I can play catch with my son. I can throw him a football, I can take my daughter inside of a game and go to volleyball but you can’t get ice everywhere,” said Evert.

Sidner and the hockey families aren’t done yet though. They have raised $1.5 million so far but they still have another $500,000 to go to finish other renovations at the arena.

For Kent and Mandy finishing those renovations aren’t just about giving the kids a nice rink to skate in.

It’s a symbol of the community spirit found in Fremont, folks might come to the arena from different places but they all leave as one family.

“We have found family here in Fremont. We travel with these families we are with them for 20 weeks out of the year if not more. There isn’t a kid that gets on this ice that isn’t one of my pseudo children or someone ive adopted and im willing to step in and take care of,” said Evert.

More information on the renovations and how you can support them can be found at fundtherink.org