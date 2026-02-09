Firefighters warn of unusual February fire risk

Unusual dry conditions are increasing the chance of dangerous fires in Nebraska.

Bennington Fire Chief gives tips for how to avoid spreading a fire.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Unusually dry conditions in February have local firefighters on high alert as they prepare for a rare combination of wind and dry air that's creating elevated fire risks earlier than normal.

"Even your front yard at your house, if you walk across the grass you can hear how dry it really is," said Bennington Fire Chief Dan Mallory, highlighting just how parched conditions have become.

The current conditions are reminiscent of dangerous fire situations that nearby areas have experienced before, including incidents in Blair and Elkhorn in 2015 that demonstrated how quickly dry conditions can lead to serious blazes.

Chief Mallory is advising residents who plan any outdoor burning to take specific precautions to stay safe.

"Make sure that you're isolated from any structure at least 100 feet or so from any structure and we prefer that you have some type of water source a garden hose or something on site, rakes, shovels anything like that to help control just in case things start to get out of control," Mallory said.

If a fire does begin to spread beyond control, Mallory emphasizes that residents shouldn't try to handle it alone.

"Just call 9-1-1 as soon as you can and as soon as you think there's any type of issue that might require the fire department. Don't hesitate, and if you have it out before we get there that's fantastic," Mallory said.

Mallory also showed me some digital resources as well, that he especially encouraged for landowners. For example, https://nebraskawildfirerisk.com/ shows a statewide view of the most dangerous areas and a forecast into the next day,

Relief may be coming as a cold front moves through the area during the week, which should bring humidity levels back up and decrease the fire risk.

