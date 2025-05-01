Foreign exchange students push past talk of trade wars to make genuine connections with host communities

Video shows Sandro Rusia and local students

Georgian exchange student Sandro Ruisa says he isn't letting talk of trade wars and visa revocations keep him from connecting with his host family and classmates.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Sandro Rusia is a long ways away from his home of Batumi, Georgia.

And life is pretty different on this side of the globe.

“I had some cultural shocks those first couple of months…but right now I am at the point where Fremont and Nebraska is my second home,” said Rusia.

Sandro is one of dozens of foreign exchange students that are spending time learning and living in Northeast Nebraska.

But in 2025, international students have had to pay attention to much more than just their studies.

“Some of the kids, the students had been a little nervous at first about ICE is here or there,” said Lou Ann Escritt Bauer, a coordinator for Greenheart of the Heartland.

So far in 2025 the Trump administration has revoked over 1000 student visas at schools across the country according to reporting done by Inside Higher Ed, including the University of Nebraska.

Three of those NU students who had visas revoked had them restored in recent weeks.

But so far all of those revocations had been focused on University students and Bauer says thankfully, Greenheart hasn’t been affected. But that doesn’t mean they aren’t taking precautions.

“Greenheart has sent out letters to all students and host families to say it might be a good idea if your student had a copy of their passport and DS-2019 on them at all times,” said Bauer.

Amid all of the uncertainty though, Sandro and Lou Ann are seeing a learning opportunity to show that while governments might not get along, neighbors are always looking out for each other.

“We don’t see each one of these students as their government and they shouldn’t see their host families as their government. Everybody is here trying to live their lives just like the students,” said Bauer.

“They are the sweetest people ive ever met. Everyone is so welcoming. I feel very welcomed and Fremont, I go to FHS Fremont High School, is my second home my second school,” said Rusia.

