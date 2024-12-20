Fremont business gives thanks to local veterans with Veteran’s Christmas Angel Tree

FREMONT, Neb (KMTV) — If you stop by hometown appliance you will see all of your appliance store staples.

But behind the fridges and stoves up on the walls are little reminders, flags and insignia honoring our armed forces.

“He was quite the man let me tell ya. He did a lot for the veterans, he was a commander and he was just grandpa,” said Katie Carlson.

For the past decade Katie Carlson has been paying homage to her father-in-law Mike Carlson with her own way of giving back to Fremont’s veterans.

“I see a veteran with a hat on I don’t know, I get his name or her name and put it on here if I can,” said Carlson.

Those names all end up on Hometown Appliance’s Christmas Angel Tree.

Neighbors in Fremont are encouraged to pick a veteran from the tree and purchase a gift for them then hometown appliances will hand-deliver, or ship those gifts to the veterans.

“We just want to thank them. It’s not that they need anything but it’s just being thankful,” said Carlson.

So far this year Katie has been able to organize gifts for 16 veterans and she won’t stop until every name is taken off the tree.

Well, all of the names except for one.

“We always put his name up here, in honor of him," said Carlson about her father-in-law Mike Carlson.