Fremont cleaning up streets and debris after Tuesday's blizzard

Video shows shoveling sidewalks and plowing streets

Fremont clearing streets after Tuesday's Blizzard. City crews credit upgraded de-icer for quick clean up.



The shovels were scraping and the plows were clearing but even after Tuesday’s nasty blizzard the streets in Fremont weren’t looking to bad.

“You know overall I think we got very lucky,” said Cari Hoffart, Streets Superintendent for the City of Fremont.

By late Tuesday morning almost all of the main roads in Fremont were clear of snow something Hoffart credits to an upgraded de-icing solution called Ice Slicer that she says is cheaper to use and easier on the streets.

“It’s a lot less corrosive and environmental friendly but it is way more effective. Our goal is to get us to the brine, the liquid state on the street, we want to keep that and hold that,” said Hoffart.

Now while most of us were worried about the ice on the streets or the snow blowing in the wind, the residents here at Gifford Tower had to worry about something else falling from the sky

“With the high winds yesterday afternoon started to kick off entire sections of the foam insulation board,” said Hoffart.

Tuesday evening dozens of roofing tiles were blown off the roof of Gifford tower, landing in the streets, hitting vehicles and some were getting stuck in trees.

It made for an interesting morning for Cari and her crews but she said they rose to the challenge to help clear the streets of debris.

“It was an interesting feat of dodge the styrofoam for a minute there for a lot of vehicles,” said Hoffart.

