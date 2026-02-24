Fremont Ford dealership giving away $1,000 in snow melting challenge

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A Fremont car dealership is turning its leftover snow into a community giveaway, offering a $1,000 prize to the local business of any neighbor's choice who can guess what day the snow will be completely gone.

Diers Ford has a large lot to clear after recent snowfall. When the dealership's general manager suggested a snow-related challenge, the social media delership duo known as the "Auto Amigos" spread the word online.

The contest is simple: be the first Facebook commenter to correctly guess the exact day the snow will be completely melted and win $1,000 to give to any local Fremont business. If no one guesses the exact date, the closest guess wins $500.

Tony Allgood said:

"anything that we do the different things that we do the giveaways the things for the nonprofits the things for the community we just want to have fun with the people in our community and we always look to give back."

With warmer temperatures expected to return this week, the window to get a guess in may be closing fast.

