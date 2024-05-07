Fremont gives back to local non-profits in annual Big Give Event

FREMONT, Neb (KMTV) — We all need a helping hand sometimes.

In Fremont, whether its help paying bills, taking care of pets, or even fixing up things around the home there are non-profits there to help neighbors when things get tough.

"I am happy that they are here, doing the work its way more than I can stand," said

In April we told you about Vietnam veteran Art Johnson's home that was in need of some serious TLC. The front porch was sinking and dangerous to cross and the walls hadn't received a new coat of paint since Art had moved in,that was until Rebuilding Together stepped in to help.

"It improves the community, it improves the home and eventually someday when they do leave their home it will be a nicer home for someone else and it helps out the community that way too," said Kirk Brown, the Executive Director for Rebuilding Together Platte Valley East.

On Tuesday the community of Fremont came together to give back to organizations like Rebuilding Together that already give so much to the community.

Unfortunately this year's Big Give is coming on the heels of one of the state's worst tornado outbreaks.

With Nebraskans already giving so much to Tornado victims there was some concern about how much Fremont could give but that concern quickly vanished as the donations started rolling in.

"As of this time last year the number of donations is up 52% which is already a great start to the day," said Melissa Diers, the Executive Director for the Fremont Area Community Foundation.

By lunchtime Big Give had already raised over $250,000 dollars and the giving continued throughout the day.

It's a big boost, but Diers says that to keep these non-profits going the support needs to continue year round.

"If you want to have a community that offers great opportunities for your families. For your family to work together, to play together and thrive you need to have strong non-profit partners working next to you," said Diers.