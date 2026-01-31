Fremont neighbors reacts to student struck by vehicle during school walkout

FREMONT, Neb. (KMTV) — Fremont police say the teen driver who hit another student with their car has been identified, but the county attorney's office said Friday afternoon that no charges have yet been filed.

The incident happened Thursday during a student walkout at Fremont High School where students were protesting ICE operations.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Fremont Public Schools district is reviewing what happened during the student walkout so it can prevent similar situations in the future.

The district was aware the walkout would happen Thursday and had staff present to monitor students in an effort to prevent something like this collision from happening, according to officials.

District officials declined an on-camera interview but provided a statement saying they are "working closely with staff, first responders, and community partners to review the event and identify steps that may prevent harm in the future."

Community members in Fremont expressed their concerns about what happened.

"I feel like it's just so negative now that to me hearing all this," Jose Ortiz said. "Was it wrong for him to drive off? I do think so, he should've stopped he should've dealt with it there, I mean he was scared I understand that for sure."

"We are a mixing pot, that we have all come together to make this country the greatest country in the world and now we don't see that every day we don't see the protection of that," Brent Teselle said.

The police chief said he could not discuss the case. The county attorney provided a similar response, not listing any citations.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.