Fremont picking up the pieces again after another round of severe weather brings destructive hail

Video shows homes with severe hail damage and totaled vehicles after Thursday's storm.

Neighbors in Fremont have been hit with multiple severe storms in recent weeks, the latest bringing large hail that devastated neighborhoods on the north edge of town. BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Josh Bottger and his family knew right away that the storm they were seeing Thursday evening wasn’t your typical storm.

“It started with pea sized hail and then went immediately to golf ball, ping pong ball,” said Bottger.

Friday morning, as the sun came up, with chunks of hail still littered around their yards, Josh and his neighbors started to assess the damage to their neighborhood.

“Its totaled, broke out windows. My truck it absolutely demolished it as well. The siding, it’s just devastating,” said Bottger.

“It was crazy, even the camper I have golf ball sized hail in the camper,” said Steve Hokamp who lives next door to Josh.

For our neighbors in Fremont these crazy storms are becoming a regular occurrence.

It was a blizzard knocking out power a few weeks ago, a surprise wind storm tearing off roofs after that and now hail ripping through their homes.

Josh and the Hokamps told me their patience with Mother Nature is starting to wear thin.

“And now this, back to back within a month it’s getting old,” said Bottger.

“The last one we were out of electricity for two and half days and now this…we didn’t lose electricity unfortunately,” said Hokamp.

But standing among the destruction Josh and the Hokamp’s minds were on their neighbors.

They were thankful that once the storm cleared, everyone was still there to help pick up the pieces.

“ Everybody is coming together, hey do you need plastic? Do you need wood to cover up your windows? What do you need? We were all here to help each other,” said Bottger.