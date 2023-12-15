Fremont Police spreading holiday cheer with gift cards instead of traffic tickets

FREMONT, Neb (KMTV) — You might not have noticed it but Santa was making his way through Fremont this past week.

But instead of a sleigh he was driving a police cruiser and it wasn’t Rudolf's red nose flashing on top of the sleigh.

“What they do is officers are given cash from a very special donor and they go out and do traffic stops,” said Captain Kurt Bottorff with the Fremont police Department.

The gift card giveaway has become a long standing tradition in the city of Fremont.

“I had heard about this before so when I got pulled over I was pretty excited,” said one driver who received a gift card.

Every year for the past few years a special donor has donated thousands of dollars towards the giveaway and even after all of these years, the identity of the Santa remains a secret.

“There has always been speculation to who donates the money. I believe the amount is around $5000 dollars. The only one they know it isn’t is me because there is no way I have that,” said Bottorff.

The festive traffic stops were certainly bringing joy for the folks we spoke to,helping some brighten their days and others help cross a few items off their Christmas wish lists.

“I have been in the holiday spirit, im almost done and this helps get me done,” said another driver who received a gift card.

And for all the gift cards as they give away the Fremont Police are getting their own gifts as well one that they hope they can cherish for years to come.

“This is a great opportunity to provide positive interaction. We are planting the seed for future years so there is a better connection for the police and the public,” said Bottorf.