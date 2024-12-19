Fremont Police surprise motorists with Christmas gifts instead of tickets

He wasn’t dressed in a red suit but on Wednesday morning Captain Kurt Bottorf did his best impression of Saint Nick.

“It’s my favorite time of the year, a lot of the officers favorite part of the year because we can give back, put a smile on some faces,” said Bottorf.

Just before the holidays every year the Fremont Police Department trades the tickets you would normally get for a minor traffic violation for something much better.

“A lot of times that $100 bill comes in very handy,” said Bottorf.

So with our gifts in hand Captain Bottorf and I hit the streets to see who we could find.

It took just a few minutes for us to find Randolph, who forgot to signal his turn.

“I was door dashing and I saw him but I didn’t know how long the relationship was gonna go on,” said Randolph, a Door Dash driver from Fremont.

“This is the greatest, I was struggling. I am leaving the country to pick up my wife in the Philippines. Im trying to make every dime I can cause I’ll be gone for a while,” continued Randolph.

With our first ticket down we went searching for our next driver, who we found just a few blocks away turning into the wrong lane.

“It was scary I was thinking I didn’t go the speed limit or I hope I didn’t have any issues,” said another driver who did not give his name.

“I am going to see my family in New Jersey. In one week I will be flying with them and now I have money for their presents,” said the driver.

The gifts in-lieu of tickets are made possible through a secret donor who gives the department $5000 every year for program.

The donation is about more than just the money, its a way for FPD to connect with the community they serve and show them they are looking out for them

“I know they get a bad wrap and it’s something I don’t think they get enough credit for,” said Jeremiah, another driver who received $100 in-lieu of a ticket.

With all of their gifts given away the Fremont Police Department and its officers are getting ready to spend the holidays with their friends and family and Captain Bottorf might be considering a new career after he retires.

“You feeling a career after law enforcement, maybe trying out Santa Clause?”

“Ho, Ho, Ho” said Bottorf.