Fremont Public Schools welcomes students back with 3 new schools and Career and Technical Education center

FREMONT, Neb (KMTV) — In 2021 Fremont Public Schools had a vision.

They wanted to help their students get a career focused education that would help more than just their job prospects.

“The community is what it’s about. The opportunities for our students, hoping to get them trained so they have a great career pathway within our community. They stay in our community they raise their families here,” said Mark Shepherd, Superintendent for FPS.

Three years later that vision has become a reality with the opening of Fremont High Schools new Career and Technical Education center.

The massive new facility will offer welding, automotive work, robotics, computer assisting design, health occupational training and even a construction program where students will build a 1200 sq foot home.

In its first year FPS expects around 450 students to begin classes in the new CTE center.

Its an impressive addition but it was just one several new buildings that FPS has cut the ribbon on.

“I'm so excited to see their faces when they walk through the door, see the brand new playground and this beautiful new building,” said Brittney Kuhr, the principal of Howard Elementary in Fremont.

Brittney Kuhr will be soon be welcoming students to the brand new Howard Elementary school, one of three new elementary schools opening to students this year.

Built with expansion in mind they have capacity for more than a hundred new students and offer more gym space and breakout rooms to give teachers more options in how they teach their students.

For Kuhr back to school is always an exciting time of year, but she is even more excited to see how her students react to their new school.

“My favorite part of this job is the energy our students have. Seeing those kindergartners for the first time coming to school. Seeing all of those students walking into this brand new school with all of their energy and positivity,” said Kuhr.