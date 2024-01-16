Fremont Street department in good shape after battling two winter storms in one week

FREMONT, Neb (KMTV) — A quick drive around Fremont makes it clear.

From snow piled high to the sidewalks that look more like trenches last week’s storm is still being felt across town.

“Probably one of the top ranked since 09 for sure. As far as wind and adding the lower temperatures it added that other piece of incredible dangerous nature to this storm,” said Cari Hoffart, Fremont's Street Superintendent.

You can see in video we shot in town along with dozens of pictures and videos sent to us by viewers, this storm was one of the worst in recent memory.

While most of the city is still caked in snow one thing that has been cleared in the days following the storm, the city streets thanks to the hard work and long hours put in by city and county crews.

It has taken a lot of resources to get everything cleared and Hoffart says they aren’t running low on de-icing supplies.

“Our stock is really solid at this point. One of the interesting things we have done this season is running “Ice Slicer” versus a standard road salt. Its a little bit more effective and giving us more traction in areas that got iced over,” said Hoffart.

Hoffart and her crews won’t have to wait for long for their next battle with Mother Nature.

Forecasts for Thursday are showing even more snow on the way.

“We are in good shape, hopefully it won’t amount to a lot later this week but we will see how it goes,” said Hoffart.