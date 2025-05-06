Fremont students put finishing touches on home build made possible by Career and Technical Education Center

Video shows FHS students working on a new home they have built over the last year.

A new CTE center allowed Fremont students to build a home to sell, with students getting real world experience and job offers.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Levi Deboer isn’t your average high school senior.

“I like learning but I don’t like sitting in a classroom. This way I get to work with my hands, build something and see the progress as I go,” said Deboer.

On Tuesday Levi joined a few of his fellow classmates as they started the final stretch of a new home build.

It’s a new project for Fremont High made possible by their state of the art CTE, or Career and Technical Education Center.

“Last year we had a different shop so we built stick houses. Little Balsas stick houses. To take the kids that built that last year and take them to build a full fledged house this year is kind of incredible,” said Jason Novotny,the Skilled and Technical Science teacher at Fremont High School.

Levi and his classmates aren’t just getting valuable real world experience, but a foot in the door of the skilled trades industry.

“It means a lot really. There are not a lot of young kids pursuing the trades anymore so we could get exposed to it,” Chris Menn with CR Menn Concrete.

And for Levi, that experience quickly turned into a job offer.

“I worked with Fremont Electric who set me up with a job as an electrician so I will do that after school and I also started a handyman business,” said Deboer.

This past school year 8 students signed on for Mr. Novotny’s class, next year he already has 28 ready to go.

For Levi this is his last week at Fremont High School before he graduates and he is leaving with a lot more than just a diploma.

“Starting this class I never even framed a wall and now there is a whole house that a family is gonna live in and they will grow and have a good time,” said Deboer.

