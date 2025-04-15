Fremont Transit Program looking to the future after reaching 10,000 ride milestone

Video shows riders using the Fremont Transit Service as they head to doctors appointments or to go shopping.

Fremont's Transit Program is celebrating 10,000 rides and asking the community for input on how to improve the program.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Just about every morning you can find Rolland Charter cruising the streets of Fremont.

But he isn’t out joy riding.

“I do maybe eight rides in the mornings. Taking people to the Friendship Place, taking people to their doctor’s appointments, dialysis,” said Charter.

Rolland is one of the drivers that has been making thousands of trips around Fremont over the last few years.

It’s all apart of the Fremont Transit Program, which offers affordable rides around town, some as cheap as $2to help folks who can’t drive make it to where they need to go.

“It’s a great service for Fremont to do this for them. It’s giving back to them and the rides are real minimal and they have nothing else besides us really,” said Charter.

“It’s actually a nice outfit. They work with you, like if you are having some problems they will sit down and work with you thats important,” said Tom, one of the seniors who utilizes the Transit Program.

The transit program recently celebrated its 10,000th ride.

Now, with their milestone in the rear view mirror, Fremont is looking to see where the program can go next and they are asking the community for help.

“Right now we cover the Fremont area but we are looking to see if their is need beyond in places like Hooper and North Bend,”said Angie Olson with the city of Fremont.

For drivers like Rolland, or passengers like Tom, the program offers more than just a lift to where you need to go.

It’s a way to connect neighbor to neighbor and those connections are worth just as much as the rides.

“I told him I was probably gonna retire and the end of July, “Oh no don’t retire we love you so much. We get to know them personally,” said Charter.

“I have not met a driver yet that I didn’t like. They are really nice people,” said Tom.

