Fremont's immigrant community speaks out about uncertainty brought by Trump call for mass deportations

FREMONT, Neb (KMTV) — Fremont has a long, and complicated history with the thousands of immigrants who call it home.

In 2010 the city passed an ordinance requiring people to prove legal status before they could live in town a move that motivated Cindie Serranos to leave Fremont.

“Not because I am illegal or anything but more because I didn’t believe it was a welcoming community so I moved to North Bend again and then to Wahoo,” said Serranos.

Fifteen years later though Cindie says things have improved.

While she doesn’t live in Fremont she still works in town and is the president of the annual Hispanic Festival.

She says over the years more folks around town, and city officials, have been accepting and supporting Fremont’s immigrant community.

Things have been looking up until a recent executive order by President Trump.

"Its really scary. I am a citizen here, born and raised. But even I am scared," said Serranos.

President Trump’s order on mass deportations has already had a chilling effect on the Hispanic Community in Fremont.

“What if they don’t believe me? What if one day I forget my wallet at home? Everybody forgets their wallet. What if I don’t have my ID with me?,” said Ortiz.

Jose Ortiz owns Epicentro and Los Mezcales in town. A US citizen Ortiz and his family have been in Fremont for over 20 years but he worries that he or his kids could be caught up in Trump’s plan to deport millions of undocumented immigrants.

“They are scared. They are US citizens and they are scared to drive in the street,” said Ortiz.

The pressure isn't just coming from national politicians.

Fremont City Council member Paul Von Behren went on FOX News in December to speak about issues he claims illegal immigrants are bringing to Fremont.

Von Behren made several claims including

"From Fremont, from a public safety standpoint, we've had at least three arrests for child rape by known illegals," the city council member said. "Even in our traffic stats, our DUIs, our no-license, no-insurance, 75 percent of those have been illegals," said Von Behren during his interview.

I reached out to the Fremont Police Department who told me they do not investigate immigration status when making those arrests so they would have no way to confirm those numbers.

Other business owners like Berta Quintero and Edna Suarez say that fear of ICE agents in town has kept many of their customers at home and some kids out of school.

“We don’t have no business. Friday night we had no customers because of people talking about immigration in Fremont,” said Quintero, owner of Renita’s restaurant in Fremont.

“Some of the highs cool kids that I know, not many, they are not going to school because they are afraid,” said Suarez owner of Artesan Bread.

Much of that fer has come from unfounded social media rumors of federal agents and raids happening in town.

“They never come into my businesses but now people are talking about it and scared to come to my place,” said Quintero.

Despite the adversity Cindie, Berta, Edna and Jose all say Fremont holds a special place in their heart.

It’s their home, and they will keep doing everything they can to make sure it’s a welcoming place for everyone in the community.

“We invite you to our house and we treat you like family. Even if we met you two weeks ago, you come to my house you are gonna be the uncle, you are gonna be the brother, the cousin that comes over more than you think,” said Ortiz.

I reached out Council Member Von Behren for a comment on his interview but he has not yet responed.

