Fremont's Wildwood and Hormel Parks to receive $350,000 in upgrades for safer, stroller-friendly trails

FREMONT, Neb. (KMTV) — Fremont's Wildwood and Hormel Parks are getting makeovers thanks to about $350,000 in grant money set aside for tourism and outdoor activities.

The city plans to use the funds from the Economic Development Administration (EDA) Tourism Grant to make trails safer and stroller-friendly by leveling out the paths. The process requires equipment that would be difficult to afford without the grant.

Fremont Parks and Recreation Director Nick Hansen said the city is also adding multiple miles to the trails. Often used by high school cross country runners, the park is still underrated in Hansen's mind.

"Hopefully now that we get those nature trails going that people will start using the outdoor nature trails a little more and hopefully they see the hidden gems inside of Fremont," Hansen said.

Fremont has made some upgrades to the parks in the past, including doubling the size of a parking lot. One neighbor who lives right next to the park says the expanded sight lines of the parking lot are a big help safety-wise.

The leveling process is expected to start this spring, which consists of laying down wood chips. Depending on the weather, the project could take between six months and a full year to complete.

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