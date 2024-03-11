Furever Home in Fremont planning fundraisers after saving several pups with Canine Parvovirus

FREMONT, Neb (KMTV) — Martha Bang has made a home away from home at Furever Home.

She first started volunteering soon after the shelter opened in 2017 and now leads the shelter as its president and executive director.

“I believe in the work that we do. My parents always taught me to be a good steward to the community, although when I am out in the community giving talks I don’t think this is exactly what they had in mind,” said Bang.

Martha and the staff at Furever Home are always making sure their animals are happy and healthy…but earlier in March she grew concerned after she noticed a few new puppies were feeling under the weather.

“Around March 2nd or 3rd that weekend. We have a little of puppies here, it was reported between staff and volunteer that a couple weren’t feeling really well,” said Bang.

Those pups were sent to Papillion Animal Hospital who diagnosed the dogs with canine Parvovirus, or Parvo, a highly contagious disease that can often times be fatal if left untreated.

Martha and her volunteers immediately began quarantining and treating the sick puppies.

Thankfully the dogs responded to the treatments and are all recovering from their infections, but the treatment came at a significant cost for Furever Homes.

“In these cases it was about $1300 dollars per pup, not to mention the trauma that it has caused their poor little bodies to go through and the recovery time,” said Bang.

To get back on track Furever Homes is partnering with several local businesses to raise funds for the shelter.

One fundraisier has the shelter partnering with La Hacienda restaurant for an event coming up on March 25th where portions of the proceeds will go to supporting the shelter.

Furever Home is also planning a charcuterie contest with 505 Brewing.

It’s the kind of community coordination and creative thinking that Bang has become known for and her hard work was recently recognized by one of Country Music’s biggest stars when Miranda Lambert’s Organization MuttNation recognized Martha as one 6 outstanding shelter leaders nationwide.

It was an honor, and one that Martha says she couldn’t have gotten alone.

“I have trouble taking compliments im not gonna lie, but its not just the work I do its the work we all do here together as a team,” said Bang.

If you are interested in supporting Furever Home you can find ways to donate on their website https://www.fetchingfureverhomes.org