Harris-Walz campaign takes its rural plan to traditionally conservative stronghold of small town Nebraska

CEDAR BLUFFS, Neb (KMTV) — We have seen the Harris-Walz campaign barnstorm through the Metro in recent weeks but on Wednesday night, at a farmhouse outside of Cedar Bluffs the campaign turned its attention to the traditionally conservative stronghold of small town America.

“I grew up in Valley County which is right in the middle of Nebraska. I have all those rural roots,” said Janece Mollhoff, a CD2 voter from Ashland who stopped by the Harris-Walz event.

It’s no secret that Democrats have a polling advantage in CD2, recent New York Times polls put Harris at +9, but Democrats have always struggled to win over Nebraska’s rural communities.

In 2020 the AP reported that Trump won rural voters at a rate of two to 1.

But the Harris Campaign is hoping its new “rural plan” will help bridge the gap.

“My sense is that rural votes are gonna be very important for the Harris Walz campaign and not just in Nebraska but in the country,” said Jonathan Leo, another voter from CD2.

The plan hits on hot button rural issues like access to healthcare, right to repair and broadband expansion.

But the issue at the top of most people’s mind was the farm bill.

“Whether they are Republicans or Democrats all sides want to see a new farm bill. Understanding rural interests is critical to that rural dynamic,” said Leo.

For many of CD2’s rural voters, like Janeca, it’s a rare sight to see Democrats this far from Omaha.

The many Trump and Vance signs found in yards found across Cedar Bluffs show they have a lot of ground to make up if they want every corner of CD2 to turn blue.

“Usually we only get one side of the argument on our airwaves and on the ground. It’s good to see both sides coming around,” said Mollhoff.