'It’s like working six days but getting paid for five' :Farmers are putting in more work for less pay

Harvest time is here, and yields have been good for some growers but there are issues farmers face.

Dan Wesely, a corn and soybean farmer and member of National Corn Association Board said his yields have been good this year.

"Overall, it’s been better, which is nice. I want to bring in a better crop," he said.

Although better a crop is what he wants, he’s facing a challenge with it during harvest.

"We’re blessed with a better yield but on the other hand if you're going to get less for your product. You're working harder and getting less for it," Wesely said.

He’s putting in more time for less pay because of how low the prices have fallen.

“It’s like working six days but getting paid for five," he said.

Wesely said crop prices have been on a downward trend since spring, due to supply and demand.

"It seems like each year we are able to raise a good crop somewhere whether it’s Nebraska or other states and we just keep building a supply,” he said.

Another reason for these decreases is the current trade deficit.

" That really hurts,” Wesely said. “We need a market for our crops. It’s kind of like waiting for your refrigerator to empty before stocking up."

It’s causing corn and soybean prices to fall below the break-even point for many farmers, so Wesely and others may be making less even with better production, but he said even though it's frustrating this is just a challenge that farmers face.

You know you can't complain about getting better yield, that’s why we do what we do,” Wesely said. “We raise the best crop we possibly can and work the rest out later.”

He also said with the dry weather, there’s been no stopping during this year’s harvest in order to keep his yields up, so right now his focus is on getting his products in the bin.