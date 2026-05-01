Junkstock marks 15 years with a theme honoring family and legacy at its Waterloo location

Junkstock turns 15 this year with a Secret Garden theme

The theme honors Lisa Stork, a family member of the founder, who died in November

Junkstock runs this weekend and next weekend in Waterloo

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

WATERLOO, Neb. (KMTV) – Junkstock, the annual vintage market near 228th and Dodge in Waterloo, is marking its 15th year with a theme centered on family and legacy.

Vendors were putting the finishing touches on the site ahead of Friday morning's opening.

Jon Alexander describes Junkstock as a cross between a flea market and Woodstock. His wife, Sara, started the event in 2012 alongside his mother, Lisa Stork, who died of pancreatic cancer in November.

"She loved this type of stuff, and she just lived for antiquing and junking and gardening and decorating, so it's been weird not having her here this week during setup," Alexander said.

This year, Stork's memory is woven into the experience. Alexander showed off the site, including a white house in the middle of the grounds where his mother's personal dishes are on display.

The dishes are part of the event's Secret Garden theme. Old items have been given new life — including signs, clothes, and gardening supplies.

Attendees should take Dodge Street and exit on Blondo Street to access the venue.

Junkstock runs Friday, May 1 through Sunday, May 3 and returns for a second weekend the following Friday through Sunday.

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